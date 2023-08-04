Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,418,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,296 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 787,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,534,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

