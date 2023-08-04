Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Claris Advisors LLC MO’s 5th Largest Position

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 104,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

