Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 84,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,328. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.