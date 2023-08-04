Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% during the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,476,041 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 880,762 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,209,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.73. 123,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

