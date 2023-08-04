Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,653 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,690. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.