Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,556,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,730,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,554,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.36. 222,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,632. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

