Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

