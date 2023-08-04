Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Diversey has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversey and Aristocrat Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.77 billion 0.98 -$169.30 million ($0.58) -14.47 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Aristocrat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversey.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diversey and Aristocrat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversey currently has a consensus price target of $7.57, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Diversey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversey is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diversey beats Aristocrat Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

