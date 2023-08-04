DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a positive rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,640. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 7.1% in the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,249 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 1.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DLocal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $37,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.