Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 145,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after buying an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

