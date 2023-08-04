Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.87 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.87 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,482,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,824. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 613.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.