Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Price Target Raised to GBX 460 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 460 ($5.91) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at C$5.00 during trading on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.35.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

