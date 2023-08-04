Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

DFIN stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $9,236,643 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

