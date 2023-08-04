Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %
DFIN stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $50.38.
In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $9,236,643 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
