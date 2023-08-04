Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DFIN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $9,236,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

