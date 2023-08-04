Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 371 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

