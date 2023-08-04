DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DASH. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 5,583,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,026,000 after buying an additional 322,145 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.