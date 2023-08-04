Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 109,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,286. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.