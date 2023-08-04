Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 109,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,286. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
