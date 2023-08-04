Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.8 %

DORM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. 30,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $108.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

