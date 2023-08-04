Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOUG remained flat at $2.12 during midday trading on Friday. 52,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,284. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 742,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 379,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

