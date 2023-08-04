Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.81-1.85 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock remained flat at $14.23 on Friday. 2,743,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,667. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.