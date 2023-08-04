Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Report on DOV

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.