Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Position Increased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,850 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Doximity worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity Stock Up 1.5 %

Doximity stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 1,036,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

