DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 287.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,867 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DraftKings worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.52.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.64. 32,290,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,993. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,174,522.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,300,320 shares of company stock worth $33,287,510. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

