Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 11.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 57,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 200,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 19.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

