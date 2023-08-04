Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 11.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 57,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 200,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 19.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.