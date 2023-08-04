Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.11.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 3,287,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Driven Brands news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

