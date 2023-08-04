Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

