DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 to $3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. DT Midstream also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.66 EPS.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

