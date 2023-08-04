Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

DCO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.08. 87,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,875. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ducommun by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

