Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 728,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.