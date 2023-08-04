Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. 628,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,104. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,165.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

