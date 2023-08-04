DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 527,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.