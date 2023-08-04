DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.
NYSE:DXC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 527,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
