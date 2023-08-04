DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 364,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in DXC Technology by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 685,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 94,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.