e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $792.00 million-$802.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.19-2.22 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.83.

ELF traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $128.15. 1,292,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,903 shares of company stock worth $18,164,398. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

