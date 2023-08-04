e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.15. 1,292,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,228. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,903 shares of company stock worth $18,164,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

