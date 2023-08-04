Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $193.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $176.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.40.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $188.10. 265,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average is $157.25. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

