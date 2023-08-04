Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

EBC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 237,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,666,000 after purchasing an additional 344,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,243,000 after purchasing an additional 907,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,692 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

