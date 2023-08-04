Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

ETN stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.30. 1,153,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.08.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

