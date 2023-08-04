ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Financial Analysis

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ECN Capital and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A Rocket Companies -0.67% -8.63% -3.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 94.1% of Rocket Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rocket Companies $5.84 billion 3.78 $46.42 million ($0.24) -46.58

This table compares ECN Capital and Rocket Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than ECN Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ECN Capital and Rocket Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECN Capital 0 4 0 0 2.00 Rocket Companies 2 7 1 0 1.90

ECN Capital currently has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 140.78%. Rocket Companies has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential downside of 25.76%. Given ECN Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ECN Capital is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Summary

ECN Capital beats Rocket Companies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans. It serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and pension and investment funds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a digital, social, and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Rocket Solar, a tech-driven, residential solar energy provider; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rocket Central, a professional services organization that provides technology, data, marketing, communication and other services; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage broker. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

