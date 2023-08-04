Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.88. 2,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the first quarter valued at $896,000.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

