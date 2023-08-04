Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $190.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Ecolab by 16.7% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,008.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 819,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,939,000 after purchasing an additional 83,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.