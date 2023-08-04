ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 8.5%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 11,368,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 2,625,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

About ECR Minerals

(Get Free Report)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.