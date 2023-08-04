Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.