Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 7.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.27. 837,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,931,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $651.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

