Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.55. 3,297,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,666 shares of company stock worth $19,258,019 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

