EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Shares Down 18.1%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

