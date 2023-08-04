Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $62.46

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.46, but opened at $65.76. Elastic shares last traded at $66.14, with a volume of 148,230 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Elastic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

