Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.59. 2,798,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

