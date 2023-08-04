Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Shares Up 15%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 13,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 10,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elementis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elementis from GBX 141 ($1.81) to GBX 139 ($1.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

