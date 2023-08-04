Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $447.62. The company had a trading volume of 450,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,120. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $424.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.30 and its 200 day moving average is $392.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.