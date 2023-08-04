Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.45. 1,106,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,347. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.